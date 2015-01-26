ATHENS Greece's leftwing Syriza party will form a coalition government with the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party, the leader of the smaller party told reporters on Monday.

"I want to announce that from this moment there is a government in the country. The Independent Greeks give a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. There is an agreement in principle," Panos Kammenos said after talks with Tsipras at Syriza's headquarters in Athens.

"The prime minister today will see the president for his swearing in and will announce the composition of the government in which the Independent Greeks will participate."

The alliance between the parties on opposite ends of the political spectrum marks an unusual tie-up between forces brought together by a common hatred of the EU/IMF bailout program keeping Greece afloat.

