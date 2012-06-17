LOS CABOS, Mexico The International Monetary Fund is ready to work with a new Greek government to get the country back to economic growth, a spokesman for the IMF said on Sunday.

"We take note of the election results in Greece and stand ready to engage with the new government on the way forward to help Greece achieve its objective of restoring financial stability, economic growth and jobs," the spokesman said, speaking in Mexico ahead of a Group of 20 leaders summit.

The IMF and the European Union put together Greece's rescue package which includes tough austerity measures.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Doina Chiacu)