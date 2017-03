People walk past a banner with an image of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras at the party's pre-election kiosk in Athens January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party widened its lead over Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservatives ahead of a Jan. 25 snap election, a poll showed on Friday.

Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party led by 3.8 percentage points over Samaras' New Democracy party, the Rass survey conducted between Jan. 14 and 15 showed, up from 3 points in a poll conducted by the same company earlier this week.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)