ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party will begin efforts to form a government as soon as possible, leader Antonis Samaras told Reuters after an official projection showed the party was set to win Sunday's election.

"I am relieved. I am relieved for Greece and Europe. As soon as possible we will form a government," a smiling Samaras told Reuters as he left his office to joyous chants from supporters.

(Reporting by Michael Stott)