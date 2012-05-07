ATHENS Greece's New Democracy will begin negotiations on a coalition with all parties apart from the extreme-right Golden Dawn, after the president formally invites it to form a government later on Monday, a party source told Reuters.

New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras will start by talking with the anti-bailout Left Coalition and Socialist rivals PASOK.

"Samaras will receive the mandate from the president at 3 pm (1200 GMT) and he will immediately start discussions with all the parties except Golden Dawn," the New Democracy source said.

A PASOK spokesman said party leader Evangelos Venizelos was due to meet Samaras later on Monday.

