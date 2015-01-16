PARIS Greece will neither leave the euro nor be kicked out of the single currency area, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a conference in Paris on Friday.

"Greece won't leave the euro zone, we won't kick Greece out of the euro zone," he said. "There is no such question."

When asked about the Jan 25 general election in Greece, Juncker said he would not interfere with domestic politics but added that any past commitment made by previous governments must be kept.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Vinocur)