ATHENS More than three quarters of Greeks say the country should stay in the euro zone, but a small majority sees risks that Athens could default on its debt in the next couple of months, a GPO poll for Mega TV showed on Monday.

The poll showed 77.8 percent of Greeks think the country should stay in the single currency zone, versus 15.8 percent who thought it should not.

Of those surveyed, 54.8 percent said they saw a risk that Greece would default on its 340 billion euro debt pile in the next couple of months, versus 44.3 percent who said they did not.

The poll also showed that the ruling Socialist PASOK party fell further behind the conservative opposition.

It had support of just 15.5 percent, while opposition- leading New Democracy garnered 22.3 percent. That compares with support of 20.1 percent and 21.1 percent the parties, respectively, in a June 21 poll.

"The ratings for PASOK are the lowest that I have seen in a decade," said Takis Theodorikakos, head of GPO polling agency.

The poll surveyed 1,011 people between September 22 and 26.

