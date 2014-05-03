Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
ATHENS Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank (EURBr.AT) will report losses again this year and gradually return to profit in 2015, its chief executive said in an interview with a Greek newspaper.
Eurobank, which lost 1.15 billion euros last year hurt by provisions for bad loans, became Greece's first bailed-out financial institution to return to private control after raising 2.86 billion euros from international investors.
"2014 will be a year of restructuring during which we will continue to show losses but at the same time set the foundations which will lead us to a gradual return to profitability in 2015, to a significant pick-up in 2016 and full growth from 2017," its CEO Christos Megalou told Kathimerini newspaper.
Growing confidence that crisis-hit Greece is turning the corner towards recovery, has helped its top banks tap markets via share and bond issues. But a six-year recession at home has made it hard for borrowers to service their loans.
Megalou said that in 2014, Eurobank would focus on the management of its non-performing loans and boost efforts to cut its operational costs in Greece and abroad. He added the bank plans to sell its insurance arm Eurolife ERB, and its stake -- 33.9 percent -- in Eurobank Properties EUPr.AT.
Asked how the bank would react if an October EU stress test showed it will need extra capital, he said:
"I'm certain the results of the EU-wide stress test will be fully manageable."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Stephen Powell)
