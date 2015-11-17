ATHENS Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank (EURBr.AT) closed on Tuesday the order book for its share offering and it was oversubscribed, an official at the bank told Reuters.

The bank was seeking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from investors to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check in October.

The bank's board convened late on Tuesday to approve the completion of the book building and details will be announced on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

