ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has no plans to seek a vote of confidence on Friday, Greek government officials said on Thursday, dismissing reports on Twitter that the premier was considering such a move.

Tsipras is expected to brief parliament on negotiations with the country's EU/IMF lenders at 1500 GMT (1100 ET) on Friday.

