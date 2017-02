ATHENS Greece's talks with international lenders to reach an agreement on an 11.5 billion euro austerity package are progressing well, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"Discussions with the troika (EU/ECB/IMF) are on a good track," Yannis Stournaras told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

"There is still a large gap, we are trying to reach a compromise to seal a deal."

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)