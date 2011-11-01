ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos checked into an Athens hospital because of stomach problems on Tuesday and was expected to be discharged later in the day, his office said in a statement.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos visited early this morning Athens's Central Clinic with abdominal pain, which has since improved," the statement said. "It is expected that he will remain in the clinic until late this afternoon."

Like many of their EU counterparts, Greek officials have worked punishing hours under enormous stress for months. The debt crisis has taken its toll not only on their country and the euro, but on their health.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander)