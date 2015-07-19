Czech divers search for new depths in world's deepest cave
PRAGUE Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer from its already record-breaking depths.
ATHENS Rescue workers found the burned body of a 47-year-old man as they brought under control wildfires that had broken out on Friday around Athens and in other parts of southern Greece, the country's fire brigade said.
The wildfires had largely retreated on Sunday but firemen were still on the ground and the risk of more fires remained high due to strong winds, the fire brigade said in a statement.
The victim was an off-duty policeman who had gone missing after going for a walk in an area that was later hit by the fires, local media said. A 58-year-old died on Friday after inhaling fumes and suffering respiratory problems.
Separately, two men were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of starting a fire that broke out northeast of Athens. They had lit a fire to smoke bees out of their hives, police said.
Forest fires are common during summer in Greece. The fire brigade said 74 separate fires had broken out on several fronts in an area stretching from the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, to the southern Peloponnese.
Most of the fires had retreated or were under partial control, but an undergrowth fire that started on Saturday on the Ionian island of Zakynthos was still raging.
The fires have added to the worries of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government, which has been focused on its struggle to obtain a new financial bailout from foreign creditors.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Susan Thomas)
PRAGUE Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer from its already record-breaking depths.
SYDNEY Flooding rivers swamped towns along Australia's east coast on Friday forcing tens of thousands of people to be evacuated as fast-flowing waters cut roads and destroyed bridges after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept through the region.