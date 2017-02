ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou briefed French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday morning on ongoing negotiations to form a coalition government, Papandreou's office said in a statement.

Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Papandreou at a dinner on the margins of the G20 summit in Cannes last week that Greece would get no more EU bailout aid until it has put an end to political uncertainty.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)