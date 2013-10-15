ATHENS Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's second largest lender by assets, appointed a new chief executive at its unit Geniki Bank, it said on Tuesday.

Former Eurobank (EURBr.AT) deputy CEO Nick Karamouzis, who joined Piraeus in August as a management adviser, will be the new CEO at Geniki, taking over from current chief Alex Manos, Piraeus said.

Manos will stay with the group and advise Piraeus Bank's top management on strategy.

Piraeus bought smaller lender Geniki from France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) last year and plans to list it on the Athens stock exchange in the next six months.

It has hired Deutsche Bank and Barclays as advisers on the listing which could raise 200 million to 300 million euros.

Under the plan Geniki will specialise in asset management, advisory banking and corporate restructuring.

