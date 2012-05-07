BERLIN Greece must stick to the reform path it agreed as part of its bailout package with international lenders, a German government spokesman said on Monday after pro-bailout ruling parties lost their majority in parliament in Athens.

"The agreements must be adhered to. They are the best way forward for Greece," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.

Concerns that election outcomes in Greece and France could derail the region's plans to tackle its debt crisis weighed on financial markets on Monday.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones; Editing by Noah Barkin)