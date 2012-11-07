A man sits at the entrance of an immobilised ferry during a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens November 7, 2012. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Two women walk in front of an immobilised ferry during a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens November 7, 2012. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A police car drives through one of Athens' usually busiest avenues in front of the parliament in Syntagma square November 7, 2012 during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man walks through an empty shopping arcade in Athens November 7, 2012 during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks through an empty commercial street in Athens November 7, 2012 during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A protester is hit by a riot police water cannon during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Municipality workers shout anti-government slogans as dozens of striking workers have occupied the Ministry of Interior in Athens November 7, 2012 during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protestor raises flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. The Greek government overcame divisions on Wednesday to defeat an early challenge to an austerity package needed to secure vital international aid, but it still faced internal dissent and angry protests ahead of a final vote. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Protestors hold anti-government banner in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs and stones outside parliament, where lawmakers were due to vote on a package of deeply unpopular austerity cuts on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs and stones outside parliament, where lawmakers were due to vote on a package of deeply unpopular austerity cuts on Wednesday. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

REFILE - CORRECTING HEADLINE A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs and stones outside parliament, where lawmakers were due to vote on a package of deeply unpopular austerity cuts on Wednesday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attends a parliament session in Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package.The violence erupted as a handful of protesters tried to break through a barricade to enter parliament, where Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to barely eke out a win for the belt-tightening law despite opposition from a coalition partner. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. The Greek government overcame divisions on Wednesday to defeat an early challenge to an austerity package needed to secure vital international aid, but it still faced internal dissent and angry protests ahead of a final vote. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A protester carries flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain as he braves a rainstorm in front of riot police guarding the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man walks through an empty train station in Athens November 7, 2012 during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions. Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. The Greek government overcame divisions on Wednesday to defeat an early challenge to an austerity package needed to secure vital international aid, but it still faced internal dissent and angry protests ahead of a final vote. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protestor kicks away a gas canister during clashes with riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A masked protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek riot police stand amidst gas smoke and flames from molotov cocktails during clashes with protesters during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester throws railings at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A masked protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he faces riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting 'Fight! They're drinking our blood' packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a metal bar in a cloud of tear gas during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting 'Fight! They're drinking our blood' packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke during during a violent demonstration in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greece's government voted by a razor thin margin on Thursday to approve an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, despite an internal rift and violent protests at the gates of parliament.

Lawmakers approved the spending cuts, tax hikes and measures making it easier to hire and fire workers after nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood!" descended on Syntagma Square in central Athens.

Despite the abstention of their junior ruling partner the Democratic Left, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's New Democracy Party and its Socialist PASOK allies passed the 500-odd page bill shortly after midnight.

They mustered 153 of parliament's 300 seats, with New Democracy and PASOK expelling seven deputies from their ranks for not backing the measures.

Earlier in the evening, clashes erupted when a handful of protesters tried to break through a barricade to enter the assembly. Riot police responded with teargas, stun grenades and, for the first time in an anti-austerity protest here, water cannon.

There was also chaos inside the assembly, where parliamentary workers briefly stopped the session by walking out when they discovered their salaries would be cut.

The bill covering the bulk of 13.5 billion euros' ($17.2 billion) worth of belt-tightening measures is a precursor to the 2013 budget law, which the government is expected to push through on Sunday.

If it does, it is expected to unlock a 31.5 billion euro aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund and European Union that Greece needs to shore up its banks and pay off loans.

"We must now pass the budget and right after that work for the recovery of the economy," Samaras told Reuters after the vote.

The euro rose briefly to around $1.2780 from $1.2765 before the vote.

"We're seeing little bit of a bounce in the euro because the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone is dissipating now that the Greeks have made the difficult decision to move forward with painful austerity measures," said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management in New York.

ANGER, VIOLENCE

The vote came on the second day of a two-day national strike called by the country's two biggest unions, which halted public transport and shut schools, banks and government offices. Garbage piled up on the streets.

Backed by the leftist opposition, unions said the measures would hit the poor and spare the wealthy, while deepening a five-year recession that has wiped out a fifth of the country's output and driven unemployment to a record 25 percent.

Anger has also been growing at the relaxed approach consecutive governments have taken towards catching tax cheats, with many saying officials have dragged their feet on investigations to protect a wealthy elite.

"You live in constant fear and uncertainty. You never know what's waiting for you around the corner," said Panos Goutsis, 58, who works in a small corner shop in Athens.

"How many times will they tell us these are the last measures? We're sick of hearing it."

Outside parliament, loud booms rang out through the evening as hooded protesters wearing gas masks hurled molotov cocktails and rocks at police. Billowing smoke and small fires dotted the square and streets next to parliament.

At least 35 people were detained. There were no reports of serious injuries, police said.

"These measures are killing us little by little, and lawmakers in there don't give a damn," said Maria Aliferopoulou, a 52-year-old mother of two living on 1,000 euros a month.

"They are rich, they have everything, and we have nothing and are fighting for crumbs, for survival."

BALL IN EU COURT

Calm returned as protesters emptied the square during a steady downpour. The anti-austerity rally appeared to be the largest in Athens since summer last year.

Analysts said that if the government pushed through the budget on Sunday as expected, euro zone finance ministers could agree at a meeting in Brussels on Monday to let Greece push back its fiscal targets by two years to 2016 and ease austerity's grip on growth.

That, in turn, will allow the European Central Bank to also take measures to give Athens some slack, and the debate can then turn to ways of easing Greece's debt load, which is expected to peak at more than 190 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

Eurasia Group analyst Mujtaba Rahman said Samaras's government had shown stronger will than any of its predecessors in pushing through the belt-tightening.

But a key question remains over whether the Mediterranean state, having failed to implement numerous austerity plans in the past, would be able to overcome intransigence in the country's institutions and put Wednesday's package into force.

"There is political will. The question is whether the bureaucracy has the capacity to implement reforms," Rahman said.

"Whether it can work is still an open question."

(Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Renee Maltezou and Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Michael Winfrey and Deepa Babington; Editing by Will Waterman)