Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos delivers his first speech as prime minister at the Greek parliament in Athens November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (L) listen to a speaker before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos's crisis coalition cleared its first hurdle on Wednesday by winning a vote of confidence, but faces a Herculean task keeping fractious parties behind painful reforms needed to avert national bankruptcy.

The 300-member parliament endorsed by 255 votes a national unity government that unites bitter rivals from the Socialist party of fallen premier George Papandreou, the conservative New Democracy and the far-right LAOS party.

But, in a sign of tensions ahead, New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras again refused to provide the written guarantee sought by Brussels to meet the terms of Greece's latest bailout worth 130 billion euros -- a stance sure to rile creditors.

The stakes for the government of Papademos, who as Bank of Greece chief presided over his country's entry into the euro zone in 2002, could not be higher. If Greece defaults, he or his successor risk presiding over its exit.

"Dealing with Greece's problems will be more difficult if Greece is not a member of the euro zone," Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, told parliament in a final appeal for support ahead of the vote.

"I'm certain that we will make it if we are united."

The first task of his government is to approve a new budget of tax hikes and spending cuts that will unblock the next tranche of financial aid from the EU and IMF worth 8 billion euros to repay debts due next month.

"We must take more radical measures to deal with the crisis which include ... boosting the resources and the flexibility of the EFSF (the EU's bailout fund) and creating a stronger framework of economic governance in the euro zone," Papademos said.

Greece's two-year debt saga has morphed into a major crisis threatening the very existence of the euro. Global equity markets and the euro slid again on Wednesday after the European Central Bank failed to stem a bond sell-off in the euro zone by buying up member states' sovereign debt.

