Leader of the Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis addressing a news conference in Athens in this May 13, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

ATHENS The leader of Greece's moderate Democratic Left party reaffirmed on Monday that he would not take part in a coalition government without the more radical leftist SYRIZA group, hours ahead of a final round of talks.

"A government that does not ensure the participation of the second party will not have the necessary popular and parliamentary support," Fotis Kouvelis told Antenna TV, saying he wanted a broad-based "ecumenical" government.

SYRIZA, which came in second in Sunday's inconclusive election, has ruled out taking part in a coalition government with parties that back the EU/IMF bailout, all but ensuring a repeat election in a few weeks.

(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou and Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Stonestreet)