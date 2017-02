ROME A senior Greek ruling party lawmaker on Thursday reiterated her call for snap elections and a national unity government, as Prime Minister George Papandreou came under growing pressure over his proposal for a referendum on the country's bailout deal.

"The only realistic proposal right now for the country to avoid collapse is to set up a government of national unity immediately," said Vasso Papandreou, who is not related to the prime minister.

"Early elections should then be immediately called."

