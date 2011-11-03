ATHENS A small group of senior Greek ruling party lawmakers are preparing a proposal for a coalition government headed by former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos, sources in Prime Minister George Papandreou's party told Reuters on Thursday.

The group is trying to convince Papandreou to quit and leave the way for Papademos, a respected figure in Greece, to head a so-called "unity" government that takes Greece back from the brink of financial collapse.

Papandreou has come under growing pressure to quit after his plan for a referendum on the country's bailout lifeline sparked anger from European partners and prompted speculation that Greece could be forced to leave the euro zone.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)