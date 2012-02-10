ATHENS The leader of a far-right party in Prime Minister Lucas Papademos' coalition government on Friday said he could not vote in favor of a 130-billion euro bailout agreement the country needs to avoid going bankrupt.

"I explained to the other political leaders that I cannot vote for this loan agreement," George Karatzaferis, head of the LAOS party, told a news conference.

Karatzaferis's party has 15 deputies in the 300-seat Greek parliament, meaning a refusal to vote in favor would not prevent the bailout agreement from being passed in parliament.

Karatzaferis also asked for a reshuffle and a cabinet of technocrats.

He added that the International Monetary Fund's top official for Greece, Poul Thomsen, should be declared a 'persona non grata' in the debt-choked country.

"If we want things to go forward, Poul Thomsen must be declared persona non grata for Greece," he said.

Greece's European Union and IMF lenders are deeply unpopular among ordinary Greeks for painful austerity measures they have demanded in exchange for bailout funds to prevent the country from defaulting on its debt.

