ATHENS The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Left Coalition (SYRIZA) party on Friday said he would not join a national unity government with Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who has been holding talks with various parties in a bid to form a coalition.

"It is not the Left Coalition that has refused this proposal, but the Greek people who did so with their vote on Sunday," leader Alexis Tsipras said after talks with Venizelos.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)