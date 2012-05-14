ATHENS Greece's anti-bailout, radical leftist SYRIZA party rejected on Monday a proposal by the country's president for the creation of a government of technocrats to avoid a repeat election in a few weeks.

"We will attend the meeting (with the president). But we are sticking to our position. We don't want to consent to any kind of bailout policies even if they are implemented by non-political personalities," SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis told Reuters.

"The fact that it's going to be implemented by non-political people doesn't change the purpose of this (proposed) government, which is to implement the bailout."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Peter Graff)