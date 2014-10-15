ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday blamed the radical leftist opposition Syriza party for stoking instability in the country and prompting market turmoil.

Speaking to his cabinet after Greek bonds and stocks plunged in a fall reminiscent of the peak of the country's crisis, Samaras said the country would exit its EU/IMF bailout after bank stress tests and debt relief talks, in a bid to show Athens's plans had not changed as a result of the turmoil.

"The markets for some time now have been saying that Greece is doing very well, with their only concern being political risk. In the last 24 hours, the opposition's attitude has worsened this risk. They are directly undermining stability. Markets reacted against the country's interest," Samaras told his cabinet on Wednesday evening, according to a copy of the speech.

Samaras has frequently accused Syriza - which polls show would win if national elections were held now - of undermining the country's interest and adding to a climate of uncertainty in Greece.

"It is important that people understand that we are gradually getting out of the crisis and that we should not slide back into the crisis," Samaras said. "Because this would be disastrous for all."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)