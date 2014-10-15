ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras at a cabinet meeting dismissed snap election fears and promised to continue reforms, according to a government source, in an effort to show the government would stand its ground in the face of market turmoil.

"Elections will take place in 2016, as our constitution says," Samaras told his cabinet on Wednesday evening, the source said, after a day that saw Greek stocks post their biggest one-day loss since the height of the euro zone crisis.

"Everyone should hear that at home and outside Greece. The government will not allow any deviation from constitutional law or democratic law or the economic policy of consolidation and reforms."

Greek bond yields also surged to their highest level since February, threatening Samaras's plans to exit an EU/IMF bailout a year early.

"We have restored Greece's credibility with a lot of pain and now that our policies are bearing fruit we won't let anyone to undermine that," Samaras said at the regular cabinet meeting, which was scheduled before turmoil erupted on Greek markets this week.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)