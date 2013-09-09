ATHENS Greek industrial output recorded its steepest decline in 16 months in July, weighed down by falling by declining electricity, mining and manufacturing production, data from the statistics service showed on Monday.

Consumer prices continued to deflate, the data agency also reported.

Industrial output fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in July after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in the previous month. Electricity production declined by a fifth after mild summer temperatures reduced the need for air-conditioning.

Industrial output series are usually volatile and subject to sizeable revisions. But Greece's economy is in its sixth straight year of recession, expected to contract about 4.2 percent in 2013.

Reduced production of non-metallic minerals, wood and apparel led to a 4.3 percent decline in manufacturing output in July but analysts said the sector is performing better compared with last year.

"On a more positive note, the average pace of manufacturing contraction over the first seven month of the year declined considerably compared to the same period a year earlier," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.

He said the sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the country's economy, shrank 0.2 percent in the seven-month period compared to a 6.7 percent contraction in the same period a year earlier.

The latest PMI manufacturing indicator released last week showed the sector contracted at its slowest pace in more than three years in August, fuelling hopes that its long slump may be bottoming out.

"The drop in electricity production is mainly due to a relatively mild summer, which means reduced need for air-conditioning and lower demand from energy-intensive sectors," said economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.

Consumer price deflation took further hold in the same month with the price index falling 1.3 percent year-on-year as ample spare capacity and wage cuts amid a deep recession continue to exert downward pressure on prices.

