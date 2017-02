ATHENS Nov 3 A Greek ruling party lawmaker on Thursday said she would not back the referendum proposed by Prime Minister George Papandreou on the country's bailout package.

"I will not consent to a referendum and I will not give a vote of confidence to my country's destruction," Elena Panariti told local radio.

She later clarified that it did not necessarily mean she would vote against the government at a vote of confidence on Friday, but declined further comment.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)