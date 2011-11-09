ATHENS Former European Central Bank deputy chief Lucas Papademos has made his candidacy for the premiership conditional on both major political parties signing on to a euro zone bailout deal and a more flexible duration for his administration, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Papademos was the frontrunner to become prime minister of Greece's new crisis coalition earlier in the week before the plan ran into trouble. His name has emerged again on Wednesday evening as Greece's bickering political leaders failed to seal a deal on naming the parliamentary speaker as the new prime minister.

Papademos also wants greater participation of the conservative opposition in his administration and the ability to keep ruling beyond the February 19 date agreed by parties for early elections.

