Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou arrives at an urgent cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a sudden fall from power just two years after the son and grandson of famous Greek premiers won election and immediately warned that his nation was staring into a financial abyss.

State television and the state ANA news agency reported Papandreou would meet President Karolos Papoulias Thursday, without giving any further details, but Papandreou's options are either to submit his resignation or request a unity government.

His socialist government was flirting with collapse over his shock plan for a referendum on a euro zone bailout, with defections from his party jeopardizing his chances of surviving a confidence vote in parliament set for Friday.

Throughout his career, Papandreou has had to prove his mettle within a PASOK party still nostalgic for his charismatic late father Andreas. And it took him three national elections to oust his arch-rival, conservative Costas Karamanlis, as premier.

"We stand united, facing the big responsibility to change our country into a nation of justice, solidarity, humanity and green development," Papandreou told cheering supporters in October 2009 after PASOK won 44 percent of the vote and 160 out of 300 parliament seats.

U.S.-born Papandreou, 59, has worked hard to escape the heavy shadow of his maverick father, the PASOK founder who ruled Greece twice in two decades.

Andreas Papandreou angered Greece's Western allies with his political bravado and challenged Greek conventions with his turbulent love life. But George, who was previously education and foreign minister, is a calm, discreet politician who became comfortable in European Union corridors of power in Brussels.

Educated in the United States, Sweden and Canada, Papandreou came to power advocating a "green growth" economic model that respects the environment and invests in renewable energy as the only way out of the crisis for Greece.

"GREAT POTENTIAL," THEN CRASH

"We are a country with great potential," he told Reuters in a 2009 interview. "We have the political will to make deep changes in a just and equitable way, to put our country back on a development path, to meet the challenges of a new world."

But shortly after taking office, his government dropped a bombshell when it disclosed that the budget deficit would reach 12.7 percent of GDP that year, three times more than the previous government's original estimates.

This admission triggered the Greek debt crisis.

A raft of austerity measures followed under his aegis to counter pervasive tax evasion and scale back a bloated public sector to meet the terms of EU and IMF bailout packages.

Ordinary Greeks hit worst by the severe cutbacks in wages, pensions and other benefits complained that a corrupt and wealthy political and business elite was escaping unscathed.

Waves of national strikes, street protests and civil disobedience ensued, undermining Papandreou's tenure.

By May 2011, 77 percent of Greeks in an opinion poll said they no longer believed he could extricate them from economic meltdown. By October, only 23 percent had a positive view of Papandreou.

Papandreou was handpicked by then-prime minister Costas Simitis, who secured Greece's euro zone entry, to lead the party in early 2004, partly on the strength of his family name.

Internal party dissent followed an election defeat that year, and he faced a direct challenge after his second defeat to Karamanlis in 2007.

But he won the hard-fought internal battle, proving to friend and foe that he was more than an heir to a dynasty. He picked young, bright talent for top party positions and purged an old guard associated with decades of socialist graft.

But the dysfunctional aspects of Greece's economy within the euro zone remained unaddressed, bringing on the current crisis.

Critics have made fun of Papandreou's mistakes in using the Greek language, after a youth spent largely abroad and education mainly in English, his mild manner and even his penchant for riding a bicycle, a far cry from the macho image many Greek politicians strive for.

An avid technology fan, he has 46,524 friends on Facebook and a website, www.papandreou.gr. His wife Ada is an aeronautical engineer and the couple have a daughter. Papandreou also has a son from a previous marriage.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)