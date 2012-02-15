ATHENS Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras has not yet signed a written commitment to the country's international lenders on implementing an austerity package, a source close to negotiations on securing a new EU/IMF bailout said on Tuesday.

"So far Samaras has not given a letter of commitment and this is a problem," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

His New Democracy party declined comment.

A separate source at the PASOK socialist party said its leader, George Papandreou, had already provided a signed undertaking to support the measures passed by parliament early on Monday.

