BRUSSELS Greece's debt must be lowered and banks must share part of the burden, the country's prime minister George Papandreou said on Sunday, following a meeting of euro zone leaders to try to find a solution to the region's debt crisis.

"Our object today is to ease the debt burden that weighs heavily on the backs of the Greek people. This debt is onerous and must lighten for us to breathe again," Papandreou said in a statement.

In order to get there, the EU must show "willingness to find a viable solution for Greece, with the private sector sharing part of the burden, particularly banks," Papandreou said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Mike Peacock)