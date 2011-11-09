ATHENS The president of the Court of Justice of the European Union, Vassilios Skouris, may be appointed to lead Greece's new coalition government, a source in the ruling socialist party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked who would become prime minister, the party source who declined to be named, said: "Vassilios Skouris... the head of EU Court of Justice." The source said: "They have concluded last night," adding that Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos would keep his post.

The new government would likely be announced at around 1000 GMT (5 a.m. ET), the source said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)