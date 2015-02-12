German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
PARIS European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday that a deal on Greek debt was within reach but that Greece's government must be ready to negotiate seriously in order for it to be achieved.
"A deal is possible (on Greek debt) but the Greeks must decide to negotiate seriously," he told BFM Business TV.
Noyer declined to comment on reports that the ECB had increased its ELA (emergency liquidity assistance) loans to Greece, but said that its ceiling was "able to be adapted according to the needs of economy".
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.