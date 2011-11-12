ATHENS An overwhelming majority of Greeks believe a coalition government, like the one formed on Friday, offers the best solution for Greece to fight economic crisis, a poll published Saturday showed.

The survey by pollsters MRB, published in the newspaper Realnews, found that 68 percent of Greeks were in favor of a unity government like that sworn in Friday and headed by ex-ECB Vice President Lucas Papademos, who was backed by 75 percent of respondents.

If an election were held today, conservative party New Democracy would win 33.1 percent of the vote, but fall short of a parliamentary majority, while socialists PASOK would take 18.1 percent.

The poll was taken on November 10 when Papademos was confirmed as prime minister and on November 11 when his cabinet was sworn in.

(Reporting By Karolina Tagaris; writing by Ben Harding)