ATHENS Support for Greece's two biggest parties dropped this week after they formed a national unity government aimed at pushing on with an international bailout and saving the debt-choked country from bankruptcy, a poll showed on Friday.

The new coalition faces deep public discontent over austerity measures that have hammered wages and wiped out jobs, pushing the country into a fourth year of recession and driving unemployment to more than 18 percent.

A total 21.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for the conservative New Democracy party, down from 22.5 percent in a poll 10 days ago, according to the survey conducted by pollster ALCO for website "Newsit."

The Socialist PASOK of former Prime Minister George Papandreou -- who resigned last week after years of struggling to muster support for Greece's bailout -- dropped even more than the conservatives, to 11.8 percent, from 15 percent.

The far-right LAOS party, also in the government, lost 0.5 percentage points to score 5.2 percent in the poll, which was conducted by telephone on November 14-16 among 1,000 potential voters.

The data included voters who were undecided, would abstain, or cast blank or invalid ballots, which together totaled 28.9 percent.

Led by Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, the government has a mandate to implement the bailout deal, save it from bankruptcy and lead Greece to elections preliminarily slated for February 19.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)