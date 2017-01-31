European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
ATHENS Greece has given investors until March 24 to submit binding bids for a majority stake in its second biggest port, Thessaloniki Port (OLTr.AT), two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The sale of the 67 percent stake in the port and other privatisations are a key part of the country's current EU/IMF international bailout deal, the third since 2010.
But the programme has fallen behind schedule due to political resistance and red tape, and has raised only 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) so far versus an original target of 50 billion euros.
"The board of the privatisations agency decided that the binding bids for the port will be submitted on March 24," said an official from the agency, who declined to be named.
Potential investors include shortlisted Danish container terminal operator APM Terminals [APMOLM.UL], Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services ICTS (ICT.PS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) DPW.DI and Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T).
Past deadlines for the submission of binding bids have been pushed back several times due to differences over the amount of mandatory investment and other issues.
Athens has said the buyer will have to invest 180 million euros by 2021 to develop the port.
Port workers oppose the sale, saying the size of mandatory investment is low and reducing the value of the port, said Lazaros Tantalidis, their representative on the port's board.
Thessaloniki Port, which currently has a market value of $200.5 million (186 million euros), had a throughput of 344,277 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) last year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Mark Potter)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.