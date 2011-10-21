ATHENS Greece will delay selling lucrative gaming firm OPAP until next year but will kick off its ambitious sell-off plan with a first tender next week to meet a trimmed 2011 goal of 1.7 billion euros, its privatizations chief said on Friday.

The debt-choked country is behind target on its divestment plan and must speed it up amid adverse market conditions to keep getting bailout aid from the International Monetary Fund and its euro zone partners.

"Next week we will announce a public tender for the state lottery. Then, more announcements will follow at about two-week intervals," Costas Mitropoulos, CEO of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRAF), told Reuters in an interview.

"We will invite expressions of interest for the Hellenikon airport redevelopment, followed by the DEPA-DESFA gas company privatization tender and the sale of real estate, which will be contingent on market conditions," he said.

Hellenikon is the site of the Greek capital's old airport near the city's coastline, 170 acres of land which the government wants to develop into a mixed residential, tourism and business complex.

Under the terms of the EU/IMF bailout plan, Athens must raise 50 billion euros by 2015 from selling stakes in state firms and other assets to help to pay down a debt mountain expected to hit 162 percent of GDP this year.

Government delays in setting up the privatization fund, along with imploding market values on the Athens bourse and talk of bigger bond writedowns that keeps buyers away, have forced this year's sell-off target to be trimmed down to 1.7 from 5 billion euros.

The sale of the government's 34 percent stake in cash cow OPAP, initially planned for the fourth quarter of 2011 and meant to be one of the biggest sources of cash from the privatization plan this year, will have to wait.

Asked when it would take place, Mitropoulos said: "Next year." He declined to say why the sale was postponed.

OPAP shares have shed 53 percent in the last six months, in line with the Greek stock market's sharp decline, meaning its market cap has shrunk to 2.13 billion euros. Selling the government's full stake now would fetch just 727 million euros.

So far this year Greece has pocketed 392 million euros from a pre-arranged sale of a 10 percent stake in OTE (OTEr.AT) to Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). It expects another 849 million euros by end-December from a 10-year extension of gaming licenses at OPAP (OPAr.AT).

FOOT-DRAGGING

The troika of EU/IMF/ECB inspectors, who have stressed that the fund must be independent from political pressures, have criticized Athens for foot-dragging on privatizations and said that plunging market prices were not a reason to delay sell-offs.

In their latest review of Greece's economic adjustment efforts, EU inspectors said this year's initial targets were out of reach. But they view the longer-term objective of collecting 35 billion euros by 2014 as viable.

Greece is confident this year's revised targets can be reached, Mitropoulos said.

"Cash-wise, proceeds will be enough to satisfy our commitments with the country's institutional lenders. The troika (EU/IMF/ECB) has stated that the target for privatizations is 35 billion euros by 2014. We have agreed interim goals with them," he said.

"This means five projects this year and I hope we will also close the sale of four Airbus aircraft. Proceeds from each of these projects are expected to be multiple hundreds of millions of euros. I refrain from stating specific prices because this could affect the behavior of markets," he added.

Mitropoulos, with a PhD from the London Business School and experience in project management, was picked to head the fund in mid-July. He formerly headed the investment arm of Greece's second-largest lender EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT..

He said the fund was rebalancing the list of asset disposals, with the focus on big-ticket items with the highest proceeds.

"Possibly by the end of the year we will tender the horse-racing and betting organization ODIE. The telecoms regulator is in the process of renewing mobile telephony licences and selling additional spectrum for new products. Hopefully this will be done by November," he said. "We will also sell some small state shareholdings in banks."

The asset development fund will not try to sell stakes in state-controlled lenders ATEbank AGBr.AT and Hellenic Postbank (GPSr.AT) until the recapitalization of the banking system is completed, he said.

The government owns stakes of about 77 percent of ATEbank and about 34 percent in Hellenic Postbank, which have current market values of 226 and 95 million euros respectively.

HRAF has asked its advisers to propose the best way to put the country's 12 ports, including the two largest -- Piraeus (OLPr.AT) and Thessaloniki (OLTr.AT) -- on the market.

The government owns 55 percent of the Athens International Airport (AIA) and according to initial plans, it aims to sell its stake sometime in the first quarter of 2012.

Asked about extending the concession, Mitropoulos said the fund was awaiting the sale of Hochtief Airports (HOTG.DE), which is a major private shareholder in AIA.

Mitropoulos said concessions of infrastructure facilities are usually followed by a second wave of investments, which would help to reinforce the upgrading of Greece's tourism product.

"It is very important for the country to complete the privatizations mission and regain credibility, this is even more important than proceeds," he said.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Editing by Ingrid Melander and Stephen Nisbet)