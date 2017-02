ATHENS Qatar will own about 17 percent of the lender that will be created by the merger of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, the two banks said in a presentation on Monday.

Paramount, a company controlled by Qatar, will own the stake after taking part in a 1.25 billion euro rights offer and fully taking up a 500 million euro convertible bond issue, they said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)