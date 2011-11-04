ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's ruling PASOK Socialists widened their parliamentary majority by one seat after a rebel lawmaker returned to its ranks, the speaker of parliament said on Saturday.

Louka Katseli, a former labor minister, was admitted back to the ruling party's parliamentary group after being expelled last month over her vote against part of Greece's latest austerity bill. She was brought back after she voted in favor of a confidence motion in parliament on Friday. The PASOK party now has a majority of 153 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)