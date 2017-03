A tourist makes her way next to marble columns at the Roman Hadrian's library as a construction crane is seen in the background in Athens March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

PARIS The new Greek government has made progress defining its reform proposals but more needs to be done, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"There is progress with the last list ... Is there a need for more progress? Yes - in the quantification of the measures," he told reporters in Paris.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)