ATHENS Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will not announce a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, a government official said, playing down speculation of an imminent reshuffle after one minister and five deputy ministers stepped down over an unpopular bailout package.

"There will be no reshuffle today," said the official, who declined to be named. Papademos is expected to hold a cabinet meeting later on Friday.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)