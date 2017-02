ATHENS A Greek ruling Socialist party lawmaker quit the parliamentary group on Tuesday, reducing Prime Minister George Papandreou's majority to 152 seats out of 300 deputies ahead of a crucial vote of confidence.

Milena Apostolaki quit the PASOK group because of the referendum, a parliament official said.

Apostolaki said she would become an independent lawmaker but declined to say why.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)