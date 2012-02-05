ATHENS Leaders of the three parties in the Greek coalition government must respond to proposals made by the country's international lenders for a new bailout deal by noon (1000 GMT) on Monday, a spokesman for the PASOK socialist party said on Sunday.

"Political leaders should give a response in principle tomorrow afternoon (to the European Union)," PASOK party spokesman Panos Beglitis told reporters.

They would later discuss the plan by the "troika" of international lenders at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Lucas Papademos. "There will be a political leaders' meeting chaired by Mr. Papademos tomorrow afternoon," Beglitis said.

