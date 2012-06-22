ATHENS New Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will have eye surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina, his office said in a statement.

The operation will take place in an Athens hospital after the problem was detected during a routine eye examination on Friday, the statement said.

State television said Samaras had canceled a meeting of the parliamentary caucus of his New Democracy party because of the medical treatment. The meeting, scheduled for Friday, would have been the first since Samaras became prime minister at the head of a coalition government on Wednesday.

(This story filed to clarify that Samaras is not yet in hospital)

