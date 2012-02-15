ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras will send a letter of commitment to the terms of an EU/IMF bailout deal within the day, a source within his New Democracy party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Euro zone finance ministers had cancelled face-to-face talks on the deal on Wednesday, saying they had yet to receive written pledges from party leaders to stick to punishing spending cuts, or clarification of all the savings.

"The letter will be dispatched within the day," a New Democracy party source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

