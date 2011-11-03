A Greek (R) and an EU flag fly over the Greece's Finance Ministry in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's government appeared on the verge of collapse on Thursday after his call for a referendum triggered a revolt within his party and raised the prospect that the country could be forced to quit the euro zone.

With his ambitious finance minister breaking ranks with him and his parliamentary majority evaporating fast, Papandreou looks unlikely to survive the day with his job intact.

He has called an emergency cabinet meeting, ahead of a confidence vote in parliament on Friday. He has a majority of 152 in the 300-seat parliament and some ruling party lawmakers have openly called on him to quit.

He is also under pressure from European allies, who have warned the country will not receive any more aid until it ratifies a 130-billion-euro bailout package agreed last month.

Here are some scenarios on how the crisis in Athens might play out in the coming weeks:

PAPANDREOU FORCED OUT, SNAP ELECTIONS CALLED

Papandreou could give up as early as Thursday after the cabinet meeting if he figures he has lost the support of his party and call early elections.

Plans for a referendum would almost certainly be canceled.

Elections can be held in as little as 30 days, but polls show a vote held right now may not deliver an outright winner.

The conservative opposition New Democracy party, which has widened its lead over Papandreou's PASOK Socialists in recent months, is expected to win the largest share of votes but is unlikely to bag the 151 seats in parliament needed to form a new government.

It may try to strike an alliance with the far-right LAOS party or even PASOK to form a government, prolonging uncertainty in the markets about Greece's future. But if it gets close enough to a majority, it may hold out and demand a repeat vote that would allow it to rule alone.

Austerity-hit voters will then head again to the polls amid a vitriolic political climate with politicians warning of dire consequences if the vote fails to produce an outright winner.

If Greece moves to snap polls, a big question will be whether increasingly exasperated foreign lenders will approve an 8 billion euros aid payment that was due this month in the hope a new parliament will ratify a bailout package struck last week.

PAPANDREOU OUSTED, CARETAKER GOVT TAKES OVER

Robbed of a parliamentary majority or faced with a lack of support, Papandreou could quit and leave the scene for a caretaker coalition to lead the country till it is pulled back from the brink of financial collapse.

Parties including PASOK without Papandreou at the helm, New Democracy, the KKE Communist party and LAOS could band together to form a temporary government that ratifies the EU bailout deal and then proceed to new elections.

That would allow the country to secure its sixth tranche of aid from EU and IMF partners and avoid going bankrupt.

Several dissidents in Papandreou's party have already publicly called for a so-called "national unity" government.

Alternatively, a government of mainly technocrats to guide the country till the funds are secured could be an option. Once fears of a Greek default and euro zone exit have been averted, that government could call early elections.

PAPANDREOU SURVIVES, DITCHES REFERENDUM IDEA

The least likely scenario at the moment appears to be one of Papandreou scraping through both the party revolt and the confidence vote after agreeing to abandon the referendum.

Theoretically, he still has the support of 151 lawmakers and his cabinet backed the idea of the referendum earlier this week, but the outpouring of anger against his plan suggests he cannot stay on without scrapping the idea altogether.

Markets are already betting the referendum idea is dead in the water and several ruling party MPs have said it's effectively canceled.

He may be able to get the bailout approved through parliament and secure the next tranche but his government would still be short lived after the storm caused by his referendum idea and snap elections would be inevitable down the line.

(Writing by Deepa Babington)