ATHENS Greece's Socialist party on Friday appealed to lawmakers to back a bailout package needed to avoid default, after the smaller, far-right LAOS party in the government refused to vote in favor of the unpopular rescue.

"In the crucial parliamentary votes ahead, the national interest requires a responsible stance and positive vote by all lawmakers so that the country can safely get out of the crisis," PASOK party spokesman Panos Beglitis said in a statement.

Two deputy ministers from the Socialist party have already resigned over the bailout, which includes unpopular wage and pension cuts. Several PASOK lawmakers have also threatened to vote it down.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)