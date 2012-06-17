ATHENS Greece's Socialist PASOK party, the country's third-biggest after a repeat election on Sunday, will support a new government backing the country's international bailout but has yet to decide exactly how, two party officials told Reuters.

"We will definitely give a vote of confidence but we're rather lukewarm about participating in the new government with ministers," said one senior Socialist official on condition of anonymity.

A second official said that PASOK would contribute towards the formation under the leadership of the conservative New Democracy, which emerged as the biggest party from Sunday's election.

"We will decide tomorrow how exactly we will do it," the official said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)