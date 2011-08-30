ATHENS Greek bank shares .FTATBNK were down 6.0 percent on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as investors locked in profits after a record 29 percent rally on Monday on news of a merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank, traders said.

"There is profit-taking after yesterday's excessive rise," said Takis Zamanis," a trader at Beta Securities.

Shares in Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) were up 1.2 percent on Tuesday with Eurobank down 16 percent. The two banks said they would merge at a share swap ratio of 7 Eurobank shares per 5 Alpha shares.

"There is some arbitrage as traders buy Alpha and sell Eurobank because of the share swap ratio," Zamanis said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)